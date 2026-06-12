What are your thoughts on the new Polyphia single?

You’ve probably heard by now, but Polyphia are officially back. That’s right: one of the most influential bands in modern prog metal released their first single in four years yesterday (11 June) – and what a return it was.

It feels like ever since the release of Remember That You Will Die in 2022, the band’s resident electric guitar virtuoso Tim Henson has been teasing what we can expect from Polyphia 5. Not only has he been getting familiar with an Ibanez eight-string prototype, Henson also told Guitar World that the new record would be heavier and more energetic than anything before it.

Well, Tim wasn’t lying. CAN YOU FEEL IT is pretty darn heavy and energetic, and makes good use of those guitars that Henson and co. designed specifically just so they could explore uncharted territory in their songwriting.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The result is a rave-riffing romp that ushers in a new genre of dance-djent. It’s heavy; it makes you want to headbang. But it’s also a bop that wouldn’t feel out of place at a house/disco/dance rave. This writer, personally, is all for it.

But what do you think? Polyphia have always pushed the boat out in guitar music, and their experimental approach to reinventing the space has both fans and naysayers. It is unsurprising, then, that social media is awash with hot takes.

So, what are your thoughts on CAN YOU FEEL IT? Are you a fan of this new Polyphia direction? Are you looking forward to the new record? What are you hoping to hear when it finally lands?

Leave all your thoughts and then some below…