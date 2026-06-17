Polyphia announces 2026 world tour – and they're bringing two of the biggest names in guitar playing with them
News
By Phil Weller published
Tim Henson and co will play shows in North America, Europe, and the UK throughout 2026
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Tim Henson and co will play shows in North America, Europe, and the UK throughout 2026