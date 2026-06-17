Polyphia announces 2026 world tour – and they're bringing two of the biggest names in guitar playing with them

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Tim Henson and co will play shows in North America, Europe, and the UK throughout 2026

American guitarist Tim Henson of the band Polyphia performs live on stage at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 09, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany
(Image credit: Gina Wetzler/Redferns)/Getty Images)