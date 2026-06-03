“I kept seeing him out the corner of my eye, where he’d be with his guitar”: Mastodon’s first single with their new guitarist is a powerful tribute to Brent Hinds

Mastodon have released their first single since the passing of former guitarist, Brent Hinds, and it finds the band grieving his death in a powerful manner.

Last year was a tumultuous period for the Atlanta Grammy winners, with Hinds’ tragic death coming just months after Mastodon parted ways with the band’s co-founder after 25 years.

Your Ghost Again, is the lead single from their forthcoming ninth album, Poisonous Weapons, and the first to feature their new guitarist, Nick Johnston.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The track is Mastodon at their best, hurtling through breakneck time signature changes with violent vivacity while exorcising heavy, cathartic emotions. Hinds isn’t physically on the track, but his memory is present and his spirit echoes through it.

“I kept seeing him out of the corner of my eye in the studio, where he would normally be with his guitar,” drummer Brann Dailor explains in a video posted to social media. “It kept catching me off guard, you know?Your Ghost Again is about how your mind plays tricks on you, especially soon after someone dies, and you’re in the places where they always were.”

Mastodon addressed Hind’s untimely passing after their first show since his death, but otherwise the band has remained largely quiet on the subject. They have their reasons.

“[This song] means a lot to me, and so I hope that that can translate to the fans that are grieving Brent,” Dailor says. “I understand that, from a fan’s perspective, we never really addressed it. We just couldn’t; it was too much.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I know Brent’s not there, and I know it’s weird, and it’s hard, and some people might be like, ‘Well, I don’t want to listen to it because Brent’s not there, and I’m hurting about that,’ but we are too. I’m still unpacking it.”

Mastodon - Your Ghost Again (Official Visual) - YouTube Watch On

Following a one-show stand-in from YouTuber and Mastodon superfan Ben Eller, the band recruited prog fusion ace Nick Johnston for the position.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher had previously confirmed that Johnston will feature on the new album and that the pair have been writing like crazy. Touring keyboardist João Nogueira is also part of a new-look lineup.

A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks) A photo posted by on

Mastodon will also tour the US with support from Deafheaven and Alcest later this year, with dates in September and October culminating on October 24 at Sick New World, Dallas.

See Mastodon for more.