The National Release "Day I Die" Music Video

(Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

New York rockers The National have premiered the strange music video for their new song, "Day I Die."

The video, directed by Casey Reas, is a collection of time-lapse photographs taken at the band’s soundcheck prior to their performance at Le Centquatre in Paris last June. You can check it out below.

Reas was also in the director's chair for the music videos for two of the band's most recent singles, “Carin at the Liquor Store” and “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.”

The National will release their new album, Sleep Well Beast, on September 8 via 4AD. You can preorder it here.

For more on The National, stop by americanmary.com.