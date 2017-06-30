Neil Young and Promise of the Real Premiere "Children of Destiny" Music Videos

(Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Neil Young and Promise of the Real—Lukas Nelson's band—recently recorded a new Young composition, "Children of Destiny." Today, Young issued a music video to accompany the tune, and you can check it out below.

The song kicks off with "Stand up for what you believe / resist the powers that be / preserve the land and save the seas for the children of destiny."

The clip, which is packed with American flags, smiling faces and beautiful natural scenery, is a Shakey Pictures/DHNY production. "Children of Destiny" was recorded and mixed at Capitol Studios in Hollywood and produced by the Volume Dealers (Young and Niko Bolas).

Besides Young and Promise of the Real, the recording features a 56-piece orchestra. You can watch Young and the orchestra in action in the bottom video, which was posted to YouTube on July 4.