Neil Young Announces 'Roxy — Tonight's the Night Live' LP

Neil Young has announced the release of Roxy — Tonight's the Night Live, a live album recorded at the famed Los Angeles venue between September 20 and 22, 1973. The album documents the first live performances of the songs that would later end up on Young's seminal 1975 album, Tonight's the Night.

Backed by his band, The Santa Monica Flyers, Young played “the album, top to bottom, without the added songs, two sets a night, for a few days,” according to Rolling Stone. The performances were the first at the Roxy, and came almost immediately after the group had recorded Tonight's the Night in the studio.

Roxy — Tonight's the Night Live is being released in a limited 2-LP pressing as a Record Store Day exclusive. Standard, vinyl, digital and CD editions will be available starting April 24. It is the first of a series of promised archival releases from the Neil Young Archives, a high-quality streaming site containing the entirety of Young's massive discography.

Roxy – Tonight's the Night Live Tracklist: