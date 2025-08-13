“A retro-refined take on a classic”: Gretsch reboots the Corvette as the all-new CVT – a sub-$500 build based on the oddball vintage gem beloved by Rory Gallagher and Jimi Hendrix
Gretsch has revived and rebooted its cult classic Corvette model from the 1960s, launching a new range of CVT electric guitars that puts a budget-friendly spin on one of the firm’s most sought-after vintage gems.
It’s been a long time coming, too. Gretsch has been taking tentative steps towards the return of the Corvette ever since it partnered with super-producer Jack Antonoff for a signature guitar that merged a Gretsch Princess (a spin-off of the Corvette) with a Jazzmaster.
Alongside a Patrick Stump signature, it was the only model on the Gretsch books that offered the distinct, double-cut design of the Corvette. A shame, really – because the Corvette silhouette offers a striking and desirable vibe that many (this writer included) have been calling for over the past year or so.
Well, Gretsch has answered the call, releasing the impressively spec’d, gorgeously appointed, well-priced and downright irresistible CVT Double-Cut.
The CVT stays largely true to the dimensions of the Corvette – Gretsch's first true solidbody electric, which was first introduced in 1961 as a rival to Gibson’s Les Paul/SG Junior. Though it never became a hit, it did find favor with the likes of Rory Gallagher, Jimi Hendrix, Josh Homme and more.
Its solid mahogany body is treated to either Havana Burst, Vintage White or Wychwood colorways, and paired with a bolt-on C-shape mahogany neck and bound laurel fingerboard.
A 24.6” scale length and 12” fretboard radius are present alongside an Adjustable Wrap-Around bridge and a pair of Twin Six humbuckers, which promise “a strong midrange presence and attack, along with crisp highs and full lows”.
Other appointments include a Graph Tech NuBone nut, nickel hardware and quintessential Gretsch pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. It is, Gretsch says, “A retro-refined take on a classic”
The CVT is joined by a CVT Bass, which largely follows the same design as its electric peer, with either a Bristol Fog or Vintage White finish complementing its mahogany body and bolt-on mahogany neck.
Guitar brands leafing through their history books to bring back oft-overlooked oddballs from yesteryears has become quite common – Jackson resurrected the Surfcaster, Gibson revived the Victory – but the Corvette is perhaps our favorite example of that trend to date. Now, Gretsch just needs to release one with a Bigsby…
The Gretsch CVT and CVT Bass are both available now for $420 – a very attractive price point indeed.
Visit Gretsch for more.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for almost five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
