Nita Strauss Performs "Eighteen" with Alice Cooper, Posts "Descending Run" Lesson — Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss, who joined Alice Cooper's band earlier this summer and promptly hit the road with Cooper (teaming up with Motley Crue on their Final Tour), recently checked in from the road.

"The past two months on the Motley Crue Final Tour have been unreal," she said.

"Every time the curtain drops to start our set and I feel the crowd roar wash over me, it's amazing to look to my right and see the legendary Alice Cooper. We have made so many great memories on this tour playing to sold-out amphitheaters and arenas all over North America and meeting tons of new fans.

"[It's] hard to believe we only have a week left of the first leg of this tour. Motley has been a blast to tour with. The band and crew have been so great to us, and they put on a hell of a show every single night."

Strauss also has announced her new website, nitastrauss.com.

"I'm really excited about partnering up with All Axess for the launch of my site," she said. "Not only is it going to be the place to get any and all news about what I'm up to; it also has tons of exclusive photos, videos and merchandise you can only get there. Look for a slew of new instructional video lessons and photos over the next few months as I will constantly be keeping the site updated. Thanks for the support and hopefully see you all soon."

Below, we've included two new Strauss videos. The top clip is a quick "Descending Run" lesson from her website. Below that is a high-quality video of Strauss and the band performing Cooper's "Eighteen" August 10 in Toronto.

For more Strauss videos, news and photos (which we are fond of), visit nitastrauss.com.