“How many weddings can you jam I'm Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”: Nita Strauss shreds an Alice Cooper classic at her own wedding in newly shared clips

Nita Strauss has celebrated her first wedding anniversary by looking back on the big day – and it was as extravagantly shred-centric as you’d expect from someone who lives and breathes the electric guitar.

Strauss and Josh Villata, who drums in her solo band, tied the knot during a Haute Dracula-themed ceremony in May last year, with a goth glam chic and plenty of heavy metal panache to ensure it was a party for the ages. The all-star band that jammed Metallica, Pantera and Alice Cooper classics was the icing on the cake.

Strauss described the ceremony as “our dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding”. They wed in front of a star-studded guest list that included Alice Cooper and Disturbed's David Draiman – who both got in on the jam band action – as well as pop star turned rock queen Demi Lovato, with whom Strauss has previously played with, and WWE’s Mick Foley.

In newly shared clips from Villalta, Strauss can be seen playing an Ibanez guitar alongside the Godfather of shock rock who, as ever, is donned in all black.

“We had the Moon Units play and have part of their set be a live band karaoke where people can sign up and jam together,” Villalta writes on Instagram. “How many weddings can you jam I’m Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”

Going off this writer’s previous wedding experiences (not many) Bohemian Rhapsody is often as rocky as it gets, but Strauss’ shenanigans turned it up to 11. She performed I’m Eighteen with Alice Cooper (of course) and Cooper's bass player, Chuck Garric.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Sandman jams were Disturbed-laced affairs, with Draiman and bassist John Moyer joining Johnny Young, the other guitarist in Strauss' solo band, for the performance. Notably, the Pantera song has often been on the Strauss’ solo set lists, with her take on the track during 2023’s Summer Storm tour particularly electrifying.

“[We wanted] the wedding to feel like us,” Strauss told People. “We didn’t want a cookie-cutter ceremony or reception that you could see in any bridal magazine – we wanted every aspect of the day and the experience to reflect us as a couple.”

Strauss had to temporarily step down as Alice Cooper's guitar foil last year due to scheduling conflicts, which saw Orianthi in line for a surprise return to the band she left in 2014. However, a hip injury forced her to the sidelines last minute, with former Guns N' Roses man Gilby Clarke taking her place.