Son Volt Premiere Two New Songs, Announce 2017 Tour

Son Volt recently premiered two new songs—“Back Against the Wall” and "Lost Souls"—from their upcoming album, Notes of Blue. You can stream them both below.

They've also announced a spring 2017 tour, and you can check out those dates below.

After two solid albums packed with alt-country (2009's American Central Dust) and modern honky-tonk (2013's Honky Tonk), the 10 songs on Notes of Blue are inspired by the blues, but not the standard blues as most of us know it. The unique and haunting tunings of Mississippi Fred McDowell, Skip James and Nick Drake were all points of exploration for frontman Jay Farrar.

Notes of Blue reflects the blues as it lives in the folk tradition—albeit heavily amplified. It opens with the country soul of “Promise the World," followed by “Back Against the Wall.” The primal stomp of “Cherokee St.,” the frenetic guitar of “Static” and the raw slide in “Sinking Down” exude grit and attitude. “The Storm” and “Cairo and Southern” meld blues with hypnotic melodies that add a unique balance to the new disc.

“'Back Against the Wall' came out of an acoustic-oriented batch of songs I was working on at the same time as the blues-inspired songs," Farrar told Garden & Gun. "It got amped up along the way and really represented a chance for me to get back to playing electric guitar. That’s an old Magnatone amp on the lead guitar sections. Among this group of songs, 'Back Against the Wall' came to represent a rally song of sorts.

"The impetus for 'Lost Souls' is something I’ve been thinking about for years, going back to [when I was] starting out," Farrar added. "It was like a pattern whereby you’d meet and see amazingly talented and creative bands and performers along the way and then you’d never hear of them again. For whatever reasons, a combination of forces took them out of circulation. 'Lost Souls' is a song to them—to the one’s you’d hoped to see again but never did."

Notes of Blue will be released February 17 via Thirty Tigers.

For more about Son Volt and the new album, visit sonvolt.net.

SON VOLT 2017 TOUR DATES

March 2 – Little Rock, AR – Rev Room

March 3 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

March 4 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

March 5 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

March 7 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

March 8 – New Orleans, LA – Parish

March 9 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay

March 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

March 11 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

March 12 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

March 14 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

March 15 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

March 16 – Chattanooga, TN – Revelry Room

March 17 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

March 18 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

March 28 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

March 29 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

March 30 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

March 31 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom

April 1 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

April 2 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small's

April 5 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

April 6 – Boston, MA – Paradise

April 7 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

April 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

April 9 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

April 11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 12 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance

April 13 – Newark, OH – Thirty One West

April 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Southgate House

April 15 – Louisville, KY – Headliner's

April 28 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival