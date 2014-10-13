Obituary Premiere New Song, "Inked in Blood" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Inked in Blood," a new song by Obituary.

It's the title track from the death metal legends' new album, which will be released October 27 through Relapse Records.

[[ Enter to win an ESP LTD M-100FM Guitar Courtesy of Obituary! ]]

In support of the new disc, Obituary have announced a November tour with Carcass and Death (DTA), plus a European jaunt in early 2015 featuring support from Empire of Evil and Dustbolt. The Euro kicks off January 15 in Essen, Germany, and wraps up February 1 in London. You can see all the band's current tour dates below the Soundcloud player at the bottom of this story.

Check out "Inked in Blood" below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think of the song in the comments below or on Facebook!

For more about Obituary, follow them on Facebook. Inked in Blood is available for pre-order at relapse.com and through iTunes.

[[ Enter to win an ESP LTD M-100FM Guitar Courtesy of Obituary! ]]

2014 and 2015 Tour Dates:

Oct 18 Tampa, FL Brass Mug (Album release party)

Oct 25 Mexico City, Mexico Heaven and Hell Festival

Oct 28 to Nov 09 with Carcass, Exhumed and Noisem

Oct 28 Tucson, AZ The Rock

Oct 29 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls

Oct 31 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Nov 01 Lawrence, KS Granada

Nov 02 Sauget, IL Pops

Nov 04 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

Nov 05 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

Nov 06 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

Nov 07 Nashville, TN Exit/In

Nov 08 Louisville, KY Diamond Pub & Billiards

Nov 09 Cincinnati, OH The Madison Theater

Nov 11 Fort Worth, TX The Rail Club w/ Massacre and Rivers of Nihil

Nov 13 Las Vegas, NV LVCS w/ Massacre and Rivers of Nihil

***All Dates Nov 14 - Dec 07 w/ Death DTA, Massacre, Rivers of Nihil***

Nov 14 Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia

Nov 15 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage

Nov 16 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

Nov 18 Seattle, WA Studio Seven

Nov 19 Vancouver, BC The Rickshaw Theatre w/ Untimely Demise

Nov 21 Calgary, AB MacEwan Ballroom w/ Untimely Demise

Nov 22 Regina, SK Riddell Centre w/ Untimely Demise

Nov 23 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre w/ Untimely Demise

Nov 24 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall w/ Untimely Demise

Nov 25 Chicago, IL Metro

Nov 26 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Nov 27 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall

Nov 28 Montreal, QC Le National

Nov 29 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Nov 30 New York, NY Best Buy Theatre

Dec 03 Springfield, VA Empire

Dec 04 Charlotte, NC Tremont Music Hall

Dec 05 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Dec 06 Tampa, FL Orpheum

Dec 07 Miami, FL Grand Central

***Inked In Blood Euro Tour 2015 w/ Empire of Evil and Dustbolt***

Jan 15 Essen, Germany Turock

Jan 16 Alkmar, Holland Victory

Jan 17 Bremen, Germany Tivoli

Jan 18 Praha, Czech Republic Futurum

Jan 19 Krakow, Poland Fabryka

Jan 21 Budapest, Hungary Durer Kurt

Jan 22 Vienna, Austria Szene

Jan 23 Innsbruck, Austria Weekender Club

Jan 24 Romagnano, Italy R&R Area

Jan 25 Luzern, Switzerland Schuur

Jan 27 Barcelona, Spain Salamandra

Jan 28 Toulouse, France Metronum

Jan 29 Paris, France Divan du Monde

Jan 30 Enschede, Holland Atak

Jan 31 Antwerp, Belgium Zaal de Kuup/Horror Festival

Feb 01 London, England Underworld

May 22 Baltimore, MD Maryland Deathfest XIII (2015) @ Edison Lot