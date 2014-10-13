Obituary Premiere New Song, "Inked in Blood" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Inked in Blood," a new song by Obituary.
It's the title track from the death metal legends' new album, which will be released October 27 through Relapse Records.
[[ Enter to win an ESP LTD M-100FM Guitar Courtesy of Obituary! ]]
In support of the new disc, Obituary have announced a November tour with Carcass and Death (DTA), plus a European jaunt in early 2015 featuring support from Empire of Evil and Dustbolt. The Euro kicks off January 15 in Essen, Germany, and wraps up February 1 in London. You can see all the band's current tour dates below the Soundcloud player at the bottom of this story.
Check out "Inked in Blood" below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think of the song in the comments below or on Facebook!
For more about Obituary, follow them on Facebook. Inked in Blood is available for pre-order at relapse.com and through iTunes.
[[ Enter to win an ESP LTD M-100FM Guitar Courtesy of Obituary! ]]
- Oct 18 Tampa, FL Brass Mug (Album release party)
- Oct 25 Mexico City, Mexico Heaven and Hell Festival
- Oct 28 to Nov 09 with Carcass, Exhumed and Noisem
- Oct 28 Tucson, AZ The Rock
- Oct 29 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
- Oct 31 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
- Nov 01 Lawrence, KS Granada
- Nov 02 Sauget, IL Pops
- Nov 04 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater
- Nov 05 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
- Nov 06 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
- Nov 07 Nashville, TN Exit/In
- Nov 08 Louisville, KY Diamond Pub & Billiards
- Nov 09 Cincinnati, OH The Madison Theater
- Nov 11 Fort Worth, TX The Rail Club w/ Massacre and Rivers of Nihil
- Nov 13 Las Vegas, NV LVCS w/ Massacre and Rivers of Nihil
***All Dates Nov 14 - Dec 07 w/ Death DTA, Massacre, Rivers of Nihil***
Nov 14 Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia
Nov 15 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage
Nov 16 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge
Nov 18 Seattle, WA Studio Seven
Nov 19 Vancouver, BC The Rickshaw Theatre w/ Untimely Demise
Nov 21 Calgary, AB MacEwan Ballroom w/ Untimely Demise
Nov 22 Regina, SK Riddell Centre w/ Untimely Demise
Nov 23 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre w/ Untimely Demise
Nov 24 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall w/ Untimely Demise
Nov 25 Chicago, IL Metro
Nov 26 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom
Nov 27 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall
Nov 28 Montreal, QC Le National
Nov 29 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Nov 30 New York, NY Best Buy Theatre
Dec 03 Springfield, VA Empire
Dec 04 Charlotte, NC Tremont Music Hall
Dec 05 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Dec 06 Tampa, FL Orpheum
Dec 07 Miami, FL Grand Central
***Inked In Blood Euro Tour 2015 w/ Empire of Evil and Dustbolt***
Jan 15 Essen, Germany Turock
Jan 16 Alkmar, Holland Victory
Jan 17 Bremen, Germany Tivoli
Jan 18 Praha, Czech Republic Futurum
Jan 19 Krakow, Poland Fabryka
Jan 21 Budapest, Hungary Durer Kurt
Jan 22 Vienna, Austria Szene
Jan 23 Innsbruck, Austria Weekender Club
Jan 24 Romagnano, Italy R&R Area
Jan 25 Luzern, Switzerland Schuur
Jan 27 Barcelona, Spain Salamandra
Jan 28 Toulouse, France Metronum
Jan 29 Paris, France Divan du Monde
Jan 30 Enschede, Holland Atak
Jan 31 Antwerp, Belgium Zaal de Kuup/Horror Festival
Feb 01 London, England Underworld
May 22 Baltimore, MD Maryland Deathfest XIII (2015) @ Edison Lot