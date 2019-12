Earlier this winter, Papa Roach guitarist Jerry Horton visited Guitar World's studio in New York City to film two playthrough videos for songs from the band's new album, F.E.A.R.

The album was released January 27 through Eleven Seven Music.

Below, you can check out "Broken as Me." Stay tuned for one more Papa Roach playthrough video later this week!

For more about Papa Roach, visit paparoach.com.