Paul McCartney Announces 'Tug of War,' 'Pipes of Peace' Reissues — Video

Paul McCartney has announced deluxe reissues of his third and fourth post-Wings solo albums, 1982's Tug of War and 1983's Pipes of Peace. You can check out trailers for both albums below.

The reissues, which are set for an October 2 release via MPL/Concord Music Group, can be pre-ordered here.

Both albums have been newly remixed and feature previously unreleased and long-out-of-circulation tracks (including "Rainclouds") plus never-before-seen videos.

Tug of War was McCartney's first collaboration with George Martin since the dissolution of the Beatles more than a decade before. It spawned the hit singles "Ebony and Ivory" (recorded with Stevie Wonder) and "Take It Away," plus "Here Today," his ode to John Lennon, who had been murdered during the recording of the album.

Pipes of Peace featured "Say Say Say," his smash collaboration with Michael Jackson. Both albums feature former Beatle Ringo Starr on drums on several tracks.

For more about McCartney, visit paulmccartney.com.