Paul Stanley's Folgers Commercial Resurfaces Online — Video

In 2000, Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley appeared in a commercial for Folgers coffee.

Although the commercial never aired, audio from the ad has circulated in recent years. But now—thanks to the wonders of YouTube—you can watch the entire ad.

As Ultimate Classic Rock points out, the long-lost commercial was finally uploaded onto YouTube recently. In the clip, which you can watch below, Stanley walks around a circus where a trapeze artist is practicing her craft.

"This is your wake up call / Time to reach and go for it all / Folgers stirs inside of me and I know what I can be," Stanley sings, mug in hand. "Limit is the sky / Hey world, watch me fly / The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup."

Thoughts?