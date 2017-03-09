Peter Frampton Premieres New Song, "I Saved a Bird Today"

(Image credit: John Lill Photography)

A while back, a bird crashed into Peter Frampton's window, knocking itself out. That experience—and the guitarist's efforts to help the defenseless animal—led to a new song, “I Saved a Bird Today.”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the track, plus Frampton's just-announced tour dates, all of which you can check out below.

The song, which features a melodic acoustic guitar solo that starts at the 2:50 marker, strikes the ear as a nod to a few of Frampton's influences and friends; there's a touch of Django Reinhardt in the intro and an unmistakable smattering of what can only be called "George Harrison chords" during the verse (2:26).

"'To care for one another is the reason we are here’—this lyric sums up the song for me," Frampton says.

"We are all in uncharted territory right now. ‘Perhaps today, [the bird] was on her way to rescue me,’ which doesn’t seem too far off from what we all need. Politeness and caring for each other cannot be a thing of the past. I can’t explain how great the feeling was to have saved a life. Peace, love and truth trump hate every time.”

The new tour dates include a relaunch of Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour, which features longtime collaborator Gordon Kennedy and Peter's guitar-playing son, Julian. Frampton also will tour with the Steve Miller Band this summer. See below for full routing details and visit frampton.com.

"I Saved a Bird Today" will be available via Amazon and iTunes Friday, March 10.

Peter Frampton Live

March 13—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Rock & Romance Cruise (Full Band)

March 24—New Albany, OH—McCoy Community Center for the Arts*

March 26—Schermerhorn Symphony Center—Nashville, TN*

March 29—Pabst Theater—Milwaukee, WI*

March 30—Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre*

April 1—Skokie, IL—North Shore Center for the Performing Arts*

April 2—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live*

April 4—Cleveland, OH—Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre*

April 6—Peekskill, NY—Paramount Hudson Valley Theater*

April 8—Kingston, NY—Ulster Performing Arts Center*

April 9—Staten Island, NY—St. George Theatre*

April 11—Londonderry, NH—Tupelo Music Hall*

April 12—Rutland, VT—The Paramount Theatre*

June 15—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center†

June 17—Wantagh, NY—Nikon at Jones Beach Theater†

June 18—Hunter, NY—Mountain Jam Festival†

June 20—Toronto, ONT—Budweiser Stage†

June 21—Canadaigua, NY—Constellation Brands Marvin PAC†

June 23—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

June 24—Mashantucket, CT—The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Casino†

June 25—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion†

June 27—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Center PAC†

June 30—Verona, NY—Turning Stone Resort and Casino†

July 1—Sterling Heights, MI—Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill†

July 14—Hollywood, FL—Seminole Hard Rock Live†

July 15—Estero, FL—Germain Arena†

July 16—Alpharetta, GA—Verizon Wireless Amp†

July 18—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp†

July 19—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre†

July 20—Aurora, IL—River Edge Park†

July 22—Walker, MN—Moondance Jam†

July 23—Welch, MN—Treasure Island Resort & Casino†

July 25—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena†

July 28—Tulsa, OK—River Spirit Casino†

July 29—Thackerville, OK—WinStar World Casino†

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks†

August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amp†

August 4—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amp†

August 5—Auburn, WA—White River Amp†

August 6—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield†

August 8—Las Vegas, NV—The Colosseum at Caesars Palace†

August 9—Costa Mesa, CA—Pacific Amp†

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre†

August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amp†

August 13—Murphy’s, CA—Ironstone Amp†

*Raw: An Acoustic Tour

†with The Steve Miller Band