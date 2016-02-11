Peter Frampton Takes Stripped-Down, Acoustic Approach to "Baby I Love Your Way"

Peter Frampton takes a stripped-down, acoustic approach to some of his best-known songs on his new album, Acoustic Classics.

The album, which will be released February 26, features new versions of “Do You Feel Like I Do," "Show Me the Way," "Lines on My Face" and many more.

Below, we've provided something of a preview of the new album. You can check out a video of Frampton performinng "Baby I Love Your Way" (top) and hear an audio file of "Do You Feel Like I Do" (bottom).

“The approach I took on this was that each song came across as if you are the first person to hear this song after I wrote it," Frampton told The Huffington Post. "I had to reverse engineer each song in order to get this result, which I feel I achieved.”