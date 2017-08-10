Queens of the Stone Age Premiere New Song, "The Evil Has Landed"

(Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age, who have a new album—Villains—coming out in a few weeks, released some new music today. Be sure to check out "The Evil Has Landed," their new single (also available on iTunes), via the charmingly semi-creepy lyric video below.

The undeniably catchy tune, which benefits from a mid-period Led Zeppelin vibe before morphing into a straight-ahead blues-rocker, was produced by Mark Ronson.

It also happens to be packed with guitars; oddly enough, the band recently told NME that guitars are "going extinct."

“It’s like guitars are going extinct in a lot of ways," said drummer Jon Theodore. "Now it’s punk to learn upright bass or classical guitar….It’s a new world right now, and sometimes I feel like a dinosaur but most of the time I’m just grateful that we got started before this transition started—I mean we’re still firmly rooted in the world of guitar.”

Speaking of guitars, look for more QOTSA coverage in the November issue of Guitar World.

Villains will be released August 25.