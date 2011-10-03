Quick Lick: Megadeth - "Holy Wars" Bass

In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play bass line to the verse of "Holy Wars" from Megadeth's 1990 album, Rust In Peace.

Just a reminder that Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is currently featured -- along with members of Slayer, Anthrax and Metallica -- on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World. You can pick up your copy on newsstands now, or buy it in our online store.