Rare Comedy Sketch Stars David Gilmour, Lemmy, Mark Knopfler and Gary Moore

How have I never seen this video?

Maybe it's because I didn't live in the U.K. in the Eighties. Or ever, for that matter.

Below, feast your eyes on a scene from a British sketch-comedy series called French and Saunders, which ran from 1987 to 2007.

The very Monty Python-esque sketch, which was custom made for guitarists and bassists, features appearances by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler and Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister, plus Gary Moore and Level 42 bassist Mark King—all of whom jam a bit at the end.

The two gents at the beginning of the sketch are Rowland Rivron and Simon Brint; Dawn French plays the judge and Jennifer Saunders is the stenographer.

This is a must-see, guitar people! You'll thank me later.

100 Easy Guitar Tunes comedy sketch featuring David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler,Gary Moore, Lemmy and Mark King.

Posted by Thinking About Guitar on Tuesday, March 1, 2016