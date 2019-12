Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough video by Reflections.

The song, "Butterfly Effect," is from the band's new album, The Color Clear, which was released last month via eOne Music/Good Fight Music.

The album is available now at iTunes and as a physical release.

Reflections features Jake Wolf (vocals), Patrick Somoulay (guitar), Francis Xayana (bass) and Nick Lona (drums).

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.