The Revivalists Premiere "Gold to Glass" Live Session —Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new "live session" video by the Revivalists.

The song is from the New Orleans-based band's new album, Men Amongst Mountains, which was released this summer via Wind-up Records. You can watch the new video—and hear the original album version of the song—below.

"The nylon-string guitar is a 1960s Gibson C-0 Classical," says guitarist Zack Feinberg. "I found it in guitar store in a New Orleans suburb a few summers ago for $250. I never had a nylon-string guitar before, and I love the sound of it.

"The Gibson C-0's were marketed as beginner guitars during the folk boom in the Sixties. The price point is just about as good as it gets for a Gibson of that vintage. I recently had a K&K Pure Classic pickup installed for touring, and I'm really happy with how it sounds. On the record, that guitar part is two layers harmonized. For the live session, and when playing the song live, I worked out a way to play both lines at once."

"I used a Fessenden steel guitar through a Dunlop volume pedal and played through my Mesa 5:50 amp," adds Ed Williams, the band's pedal steel guitarist. "To get the delay tone, I played through a TC Electronic Nova Delay."

Vocalist/guitarist David Shaw used a '51 Reissue Fender Telecaster straight into the board. "Then we drenched it in reverb and tape delay," he adds. "Using that technique gave us a crystal-clear transparency that was perfect for a floating background guitar."

You can check the band's current tour dates below the video. For more about the Revivalists, follow them on Facebook.

The Revivalists on Tour: