Rings of Saturn Premiere "Parallel Shift" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a rip-roaring new playthrough video by Rings of Saturn. The song in the clip, "Parallel Shift," is the band's new single and the second official taste of their new album, Ultu Ulla, which will be released July 28. It's the band's fourth studio album—and it marks their Nuclear Blast debut.

The clip features Rings of Saturn guitarists Lucas Mann and Miles Baker. As always, tell us what you think!

