Robert Cray has premiered "Bad Influence," a track from his new double live album, 4 Nights of 40 Years Live.

The set—which also includes a concert film—will be available in a variety of formats as of August 28 via Mascot Label Group. You can watch the new clip of "Bad Influence," which is included on the album and concert film, below.

You also can pre-order the album right here.