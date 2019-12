During his performance at this past weekend's Glastonbury Festival in England, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant debuted a new song called "Little Maggie."

The track will be featured on Plant's new album, Lullaby and... the Ceaseless Roar.

Lullaby and… the Ceaseless Roar is set for a September 9 release via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records. It is Plant's first album with his new band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

Check out the performance below!