Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters Announce New Concert Film

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters have announced a new live DVD, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption.

The DVD—which covers the band's October 2016 performance at the inaugural edition of the legendary filmmaker's festival—is set for a February 9 release via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The band's set that night included Led Zeppelin classics like "Black Dog" and "Whole Lotta Love" right alongside solo gems “Turn It Up," “The Enchanter/Rainbow” and “Little Maggie."

Proceeds from the sale of the DVD will benefit the David Lynch Foundation.

You can preorder the DVD here and check out the track list below.

Track listing

1. Poor Howard

2. Turn It Up

3. Black Dog

4. The Enchanter / Rainbow

5. Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You

6. Little Maggie

7. Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona

8. Going to California