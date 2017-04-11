Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year-Old Son, Tye, Will Play Bass for Korn

(Image credit: YouTube screen grab)

Over the weekend, Korn announced via Facebook that they'll be touring in South America with a “special guest.”

It turns out the special guest is bassist Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Tye will be filling in—temporarily, of course—for Korn's regular bassist, Fieldy.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye,” said the band. “We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Tye plays for a SoCal band called the Helmets, and his supportive father has joined him on stage at least once. You can check out a father-and-son jam from May 2016 below.