Rock Community Reacts to Prince's Death As New Details Emerge

Prince, who died Thursday (April 21) at age 57, influenced a profound number of artists over the course of his lengthy career. Below are several reactions from guitarists—from Zakk Wylde to Steve Vai—and other rock artists.

As more details come to light regarding the performer's death, TMZ reports that Prince was treated for a drug overdose six days before April 21.

Multiple sources have told TMZ that Prince was rushed to a hospital and doctors gave him a "save shot," which typically is administered to counteract the effects of an opiate. TMZ's sources add that doctors advised Prince to stay in the hospital for 24 hours. His people demanded a private room, and when they were told that wasn't possible, Prince bailed. The singer was released three hours after arriving at the hospital and flew home.

Below, we've included one of the few—and thankfully one of the best-ever—live performaces by Prince that's available on YouTube. It's his performance of "Purple Rain" during the Super Bowl XLI halftime show in 2007. Keep in mind it was raining hard that night, and the stage was slippery. And then there's the ever-present risk of electrocution!