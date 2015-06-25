Rodrigo y Gabriela Play "Savitri" in the Back of a Moving Car — Video

We don't know if Rodrigo y Gabriela were influenced by the three lovely women of SketchShe, who recently lip-synched Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in a car, but the guitar-playing duo has posted a new video where they're rehearsing in the back seat of a moving vehicle.

The video was posted to Rodrigo y Gabriela's Facebook page over the weekend, along with the caption, "On our way to Baltimore and practicing on the road, literally."

The song they're rehearsing is "Savitri" from their 2009 album, 11:11.

For more about Rodrigo y Gabriela and their current tour, visit rodgab.com.

Posted by Rodrigo y Gabriela on Saturday, June 20, 2015