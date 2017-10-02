Rolling Stones Release ‘From the Vault: Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015’

Eagle Rock Entertainment has unveiled the Rolling Stones’ From the Vault: Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015 on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats.

This is the fifth release From the Vault, a series of live concerts from the Rolling Stones archive which are being officially released for the first time.

This latest addition to the acclaimed series captures a truly unique event in the storied history of the Rolling Stones. On May 20, 2015, at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, the band performed the entire Sticky Fingers album live in concert for the first (and so far only time) in their career.

The show celebrated the reissue of the Sticky Fingers album and was the opening night of the Rolling Stones’ North American Zip Code Tour that would run over the next two months. The intimate setting of the Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour and made this an incredibly special occasion for those fans lucky enough to get a ticket.

This incredible release includes Stones classics like “Brown Sugar,” “Wild Horses,” “Start Me Up,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Bitch,” “Dead Flowers,” “When the Whip Comes Down,” and more.

The DVD and Blu-ray include interviews with the band members intercut with full-length performances. The CD and 3LP feature the full show as performed on the night. As Bonus Features, the DVD and Blu-ray include tracks cut from the concert film: “All Down the Line,” “When the Whip Comes Down,” and “I Can’t Turn You Loose.”

From The Vault: Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre 2015 is a full-blooded interpretation of one of the Rolling Stones’ most loved works. Combined with the bonus interviews, it proves an incredible experience for any Stones fan.

Watch a performance of “Can You Hear Me Knocking” below, and purchase the album here.