Saliva Premiere Exclusive Commentary Videos for Four Songs from New Album, 'Rise Up'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of four track-by-track commentary videos by Saliva.

All four songs — "1,000 Eyes," "Redneck Freakshow," "Choke" and "Army" — will be included on the band's new album, Rise Up, which will be released April 29.

Long-time fans of the band will appreciate the album's big hooks, major swagger and impressive guitar work.

Rise Up, which was produced by Bobby Huff (Papa Roach, 3 Doors Down, Tim Finn), features new singer Bobby Amaru, who is featured in all four videos below. The lineup also includes guitarist Wayne Swinny, bassist Dave Novotny and drummer Paul Crosby.

The new album is available for pre-order at Amazon and iTunes.

For more about Saliva, visit saliva.com and their Facebook page.

Check out the four clips below

"1,000 Eyes"

"Redneck Freakshow"

"Choke"

"Army"