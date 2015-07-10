Scale The Summit Premiere Eighties-Themed "Stolas" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Scale The Summit's satirical new Eighties-themed music video for "Stolas."

It's the first single from the band's upcoming album, V, which will be released September 18 via Prosthetic Records.

The hilarious clip, which was directed by Eddie Zapata, is a pop-up throwback to the music-video shows of three decades ago, a time when image—and hair, obviously—spoke volumes.

V (as in "five") actually features 10 tracks, all of which bridge a seemingly huge gap between technicality and accessibility. The album was mixed and mastered by Jamie King (BTBAM, the Contortionist) and is already available for pre-order at prostheticrecords.com.

Digital pre-orders, which include an instant download of "Stolas" (which you can check out below!) also are available via iTunes, Bandcamp and Amazon.

For more about Scale The Summit, visit scalethesummit.com.