The Top 10 Biggest Hair Bands ... Literally

(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Face it: They weren’t called “hair” bands for nothin’. In fact, the copious coifs of the artists on this list were so high, the FAA had to adjust flight patterns whenever these bands hit town.

And don't just take our word for it. Check out the photo gallery after the list!

11. Warrant Yes, there's so much hair to go around that we decided to add an 11th band. Just check out their follicles in the photo above!

10. Whitesnake Most people think that Tawny Kitaen married Whitesnake singer David Coverdale for his big, um, white snake. Truth is she fell for his massive head ... of hair.

09. Cinderella The cover of their debut, Night Songs, depicts the four members of Cinderella standing in a dark alley. Insider secret: It wasn’t really dark—their hair was just blocking the sun.

08. Britny Fox The duties of a guitar tech are many and various, and this was particularly true for guitarist Michael Kelly Smith’s tech. Let’s see—cleaning, polishing, maintenance. Oh, and when he was done with Smith’s hair, he’d work on his guitars, too.

07. Firehouse These guys finally found the love of a lifetime, and her name was Aqua Net. Unfortunately for Firehouse, their debut record came out the same year as Nirvana’s Nevermind—and for hair metal, that was all she wrote.

06. Mötley Crüe If you had the vinyl version of Shout at the Devil, you’ll recall it was a fold-out cover featuring Vince, Nikki, Mick and Tommy in living color, with four of the biggest heavy metal hairdos of all time. Makes you wonder if the band was standing in a pool of water when they came in contact with a “live wire.”

05. Winger When your name is Kip Winger, you’re pretty much doomed to a life of ridicule, so big hair can only help. But when a respected stick man like Rod Morgenstein, formerly of the Dixie Dregs, buys into the bigger-is-better philosophy of money-making hair, something’s terribly wrong.

04. Twisted Sister It’s rather appropriate that Dee Snider hooked up with the House of Hair radio gig. In 2001, his famous curls made a comeback when he performed “Lady Marmalade” with Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink. Oh wait, that was Christina Aguilera.

03. Stryper Michael and Robert Sweet possessed feathered ’dos that even a peacock would envy, but guitarist Oz Fox takes top prize for monumental moptop. What would Jesus say?

02. Vixen Soft rocker (and big-hair farmer) Richard Marx helped kickstart this all-female band by co-writing their signature hit, "Edge of a Broken Heart." We can't confirm whether or not he also co-styled their bountiful hair for that song's music video.

01. Poison Only Vixen could hang with Poison in the Aqua Net marathon, except they weren’t nearly as pretty as Bret, C.C., Bobby and Rikki.