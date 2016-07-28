See Lost Beatles Footage in Trailer for Ron Howard’s New Fab Four Film

(Image credit: Michael Webb/Getty Images)

Ron Howard has just released the trailer for his new Beatles film about their touring years.

Titled The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years, the film captures the group’s life on the road from 1963 to 1966, during which the band kept up a hectic touring and promotional schedule.

Howard’s film includes both new footage with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and archival footage of the group on tour. The director had vintage Super 8 footage of the group repaired and cleaned, and was able to sync it up with recordings from the shows to bring past concerts back to life.

“We can now sync it up and create a concert experience so immersive and so engaging,” Howard told Rolling Stone in 2014, “I believe you're going to actually feel like you're somewhere in the Sixties, seeing what it was like to be there, feeling it and hearing it.”

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years arrives at theaters on September 15 and Hulu on September 17.

The recordings were remixed and mastered by Giles Martin, the late George Martin's son, at Abbey Road Studios in London. Live at the Hollywood Bowl will be released on CD and digitally September 9 and on vinyl November 18.