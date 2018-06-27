Shinedown's Zach Myers: What's on My Playlist

(Image credit: TraJimmy Fontaine)

1. “The Golden Age of Not Even Trying,” Dead!

This is a young U.K. band that [Shinedown bassist] Eric Bass turned me on to. It’s hard for me to get inspired by a lot of new rock records, but these kids have attitude and tone for days.

2. “Anxiety,” Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Just a massive guitar song and brilliant wording. I’ll often text Jason asking how to write a song! [laughs] He’s a poet and one of the best writers of our generation. Such an underrated player.

3. “Walls,” Kings of Leon

It’s simple and has amazing lyrics and an amazing melody. They just seem to become better with every album, which is rare these days.

4. “The Waiting,” Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

To me, this is one of the simplest and best 12-string riffs of all time. Anytime an album starts with, “Oh baby, don’t it feel like heaven right now,” that’s as rock and roll as it comes!

5. “Square Hammer,” Ghost

What a riff and what a melody! I just love this band and everything they do. It just sounds like a badass guitar album from the Seventies.