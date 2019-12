Earlier this month, Finnish shredders Santa Cruz visited the Guitar World studio in New York City to play "We Are the Ones to Fall," a track off their self-titled 2015 album.

They also caused a bit of mayhem and destruction!

Check out the new clip below, which features Santa Cruz guitarists Archie Cruz and Johnny Cruz.

For more about the band, including their tour dates, new album and more, visit santacruzbandofficial.com and follow them on Facebook.