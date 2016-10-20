Sinaro Premiere "The Sun Burns in Disbelief" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "The Sun Burns in Disbelief," a new track—and music video—by New York-based rockers Sinaro.

"This is a song with a strong message in regards to the crisis and current events the U.S. is facing as a nation," said the band in a statement. "The scenes portrayed in this video display the aftermath of a fallen nation if we stay on the current path."

Sinaro was launched by Brazilian-born guitarist Gus Sinaro. After a successful run fronting Symphony of Malice, Gus assembled a strong lineup featuring Kris Girolamo on guitar and Jeff Hinz on bass. The band recently welcomed drummer Marton Veress (Armageddon/Chris Amott), who joined the ranks shortly after they filmed the video.

Sinaro are quickly gaining a reputation as a must-see live act; they've recently shared the stage with Flotsam & Jetsam, Saving Abel, Angel Vivaldi, Revocation, Rhapsody, Primal Fear, Gus G and many more. Sinaro are playing select regional dates and prepping for a busy 2017. Catch them live and discover what insiders already know.For more about the band, visit sinaro-band.com and follow along on Facebook.