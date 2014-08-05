Slash Visits Guitar Center in Hollywood — Video

Slash recently dropped by the fun-to-visit Vintage Room at Guitar Center Hollywood. While he was there, he chatted (on camera) about his musical beginnings, inspirations, guitars, recording process and more.

Below, you can check out the video that chronicles his visit.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release their new album, World On Fire, September 16.

