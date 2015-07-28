'SNL' Guitarist Jared Scharff Adds "Unnecessary Shredding" to "Blank Space" by Taylor Swift — Video

Saturday Night Live guitaristJared Scharff has a new web series called Unnecessary Shredding.

In it, Scharff adds lots and lots of tasteful shredding to songs that are devoid of shredding—if not devoid of guitars, period.

In his latest video, posted to the interwebs July 28, Scharff adds some unnecessary shredding to "Blank Space" by Taylor Swift.

"I'm playing my custom Fano Pelham Blue burst JM6, which was made by Dennis Fano himself," Scharff says. "I was either using a Sixties Vox AC-30 or a Divide by 13 through an Analog Man Peppermint Fuzz."

Thoughts?