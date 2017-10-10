Squeeze Premiere "Innocence in Paradise" Music Video

(Image credit: Rob O'Connor/Official Press Photo)

Veteran U.K. rockers Squeeze have premiered a new music video, and you can check it out below. The song, "Innocence in Paradise," is from their upcoming album, The Knowledge, which will be released this Friday, October 13.

The album comes hot on the heels of 2015's Cradle to the Grave, their first studio album (of new material) since 1998's Domino.

It seems the band has truly come back to life since 2010 or so, when they issued the highly regarded Spot the Difference, which contains convincing re-recordings of 14 classic Squeeze tunes (often using the same gear they used in ancient times), followed by 2012's Live at the Fillmore, a powerful double disc that finds the band in fine form.

Anyway, the point is, Squeeze are making up for lost time. They're also making lineup changes and announcing a slew of live dates for 2017 and '18.

Back in July, the band officially added bassist Yolanda Charles (Paul Weller, Eric Clapton, Hans Zimmer) and multi-instrumentalist Steve Smith (Dirty Vegas) to the mix. The rest of the crew includes Squeeze co-founders Glenn Tilbrook (vocals, lead guitar) and Chris Difford (vocals, guitar), plus Stephen Large (keyboards) and Simon Hanson (drums). This is the lineup heard on The Knowledge.

"I’m really looking forward to chucking the jigsaw in the air to see where it all fits together with the new and old songs alike," Difford said. "I feel so grateful to have such great people in the band.”

As for those aforementioned live dates, you can check out a complete list below.

For more about Squeeze, visit squeezeofficial.com.

Squeeze “Join The Dots” Tour 2017

2nd Oct – Vicar St, Dublin

3rd Oct – Vicar St, Dublin

5th Oct – Rhyl Pavillion

6th Oct – Birmingham Symphony Hall

7th Oct – Birmingham Symphony Hall

9th Oct – Milton Keynes Theatre

10th Oct – Cardiff St David’s Hall

12th Oct – Brighton Dome

13th Oct – Bristol Colston Hall

14th Oct – Leicester De Montfort Hall

16th Oct – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

17th Oct – Guildford G Live

19th Oct – Ipswich Regent

20th Oct – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

21st Oct – London Indigo At The O2

23rd Oct – Reading Hexagon

24th Oct – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26th Oct – Sheffield City Hall

27th Oct – Cambridge Corn Exchange

28th Oct – Harrogate International Centre

30th Oct – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

31st Oct – Edinburgh Usher Hall

2nd Nov – Gateshead Sage

3rd Nov – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

4th Nov – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

6th Nov – London Royal Albert Hall

Squeeze “Join The Dots” Tour USA 2017

14th Nov Buckhead Theater, Atlanta, GA

15th Nov Carolina Theatre, Durham, NC

17th Nov Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

18th Nov Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, Providence, RI

19th Nov Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

21st Nov The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA

22nd Nov Count Basie Theater, Red Bank, NJ

24th Nov The Goodyear Theater, Akron, OH

25th Nov Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

26th Nov Royal Oak Music Theater, Royal Oak, MI

28th Nov 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

29th Nov Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

30th Nov Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

2nd Dec The Paramount, Huntington, NY