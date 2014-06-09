Glenn Tillbrook Announces American Tour in Support of New Album, 'Happy Ending'

Glenn Tilbrook will be returning to the States this fall for dates in support of his new acoustic solo album, Happy Ending. The tour kicks off on September 23 in Boston and will continue through the end of October, including two nights in New York City. The album is now available through iTunes and most digital providers and will be released Stateside on June 10 as a special vinyl bundle that will include a limited-edition gatefold album, CD and download link.
"I'm really, really vibed up on what I'm doing now," says Tilbrook. "To me, this record takes its place alongside [Tilbrook and The Fluffers'] Pandemonium Ensues and [Squeeze albums] East Side Story, Argybargy and Cool for Cats, which are my favorite records that I have made. So that's five albums that I've thought, 'Yes! I've actually done that properly now.'"
Glenn Tilbrook US Tour Dates:
- Tue Sep 23 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
- Thu Sep 24 New York, NY - City Winery
- Fri Sep 25 New York, NY - City Winery
- Mon Sep 29 Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Tavern
- Tue Sep 30 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java
- Wed Oct 1 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
- Thu Oct 2 Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
- Sat Oct 4 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall - 1884 Lounge
- Sun Oct 5 Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
- Mon Oct 6 Austin, TX - The Roost
- Thu Oct 9 Los Angeles, CA - The Mint
- Fri Oct 10 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar (early show)
- Sun Oct 12 Denver, CO - Solid Dove
- Mon Oct 13 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
- Wed Oct 15 Chicago, IL - City Winery
- Thu Oct 16 Evanston, IL - SPACE
- Fri Oct 17 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
- Sun Oct 19 Pittsburg, PA - Hard Rock Cafe
- Fri Oct 24 Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater