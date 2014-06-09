Glenn Tillbrook Announces American Tour in Support of New Album, 'Happy Ending'

Glenn Tilbrook will be returning to the States this fall for dates in support of his new acoustic solo album, Happy Ending. The tour kicks off on September 23 in Boston and will continue through the end of October, including two nights in New York City. The album is now available through iTunes and most digital providers and will be released Stateside on June 10 as a special vinyl bundle that will include a limited-edition gatefold album, CD and download link.

"I'm really, really vibed up on what I'm doing now," says Tilbrook. "To me, this record takes its place alongside [Tilbrook and The Fluffers'] Pandemonium Ensues and [Squeeze albums] East Side Story, Argybargy and Cool for Cats, which are my favorite records that I have made. So that's five albums that I've thought, 'Yes! I've actually done that properly now.'"

Glenn Tilbrook US Tour Dates: