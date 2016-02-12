Steel Panther Premiere "The Burden of Being Wonderful" Performance Video

Steel Panther have premiered another new performance video from Live from Lexxi's Mom's Garage, the band's new DVD. Check out "The Burden of Being Wonderful" below.

Live from Lexxi's Mom's Garage isa live 10-song acoustic set mixed with comedic vignettes. The album and DVD will be released February 26 via Steel Panther's Open E Records.

Live from Lexxi's Mom's Garage was shot in Los Angeles last October in front of a live audience of scantily clad woman in the unusually large and professionally lit garage of Ms. Foxx (Bobbie Brown), who happens to be the mother of Steel Panther bassist Lexxi Foxx. It includes such old favorites as "Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World," "Community Property" and, of course, "Weenie Ride."

You can see a full track list below.

"It was so much fun playing our songs on these new wooden guitars in my mom's garage!" Lexxi Foxx says in the film. "Satchel says he might be my new dad, but I'm not really sure what that means!"

Live from Lexxi's Mom's Garage track listing: