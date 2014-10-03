Steel Panther Premiere "Pussywhipped" Music Video

Steel Panther have premiered the music video for "Pussywhipped," a track from their latest album, All You Can Eat.

You can check it out below.

The clip was directed by Dean Cameron, who worked with the band on their "Fat Girl" music video.

Steel Panther are supporting Judas Priest on a North American tour. The trek kicked off October 1 in Rochester, New York, and will run through mid-November, wrapping up in Tacoma, Washington.

All You Can Eat sold around 13,000 copies in the U.S. in its first week of release. It came out April 1 via Open E/KLS.