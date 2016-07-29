Steve Hackett Plays Genesis and More on ‘The Total Experience Live in Liverpool’

Guitarist/composer Steve Hackett has unveiled a new live release, The Total Experience Live in Liverpool. The project was filmed during Hackett‘s Acolyte to Wolflight with Genesis Revisited Tour last year.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of his first solo album Voyage of the Acolyte and following his latest album Wolflight, the Acolyte to Wolflight with Genesis Revisited Tour was Hackett’s effort to represent the many chapters of his career. Featuring two sets—one highlighting his solo work, the second paying tribute to Genesis—the two-hour performance was greeted with enthusiasm by fans and critics.

The Total Experience Live in Liverpool is available as double CD plus double DVD digipak, separate Blu-Ray edition as well as digital album including the two audio CDs. It can be purchased here.

The lineup for the performance is as follows: Steve Hackett (guitar, vocals), Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals, tambourine), Gary O’Toole (drums, percussion, vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, woodwind, percussion, vocals, keyboards, bass pedals), Roine Stolt (bass, variax, twelve string, vocals, guitar) with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann.

Hackett’s latest solo album, Wolflight, explores a new chapter in his career. The tracks take the listener through a journey in space and time looking at the different faces of the endless fight for freedom. Wandering between parallel universes, Hackett explores contemporary and ancient cultures, from Greece (“Corycian Fire”) to the Far East (“Wolflight”), the United States and Martin Luther King (“Black Thunder”), and also his very own childhood memories (“The Wheel’s Turning”) and the unresolved drama of domestic violence (“Love Song To A Vampire”).

In 2010, Steve Hackett was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the 25th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony alongside his Genesis bandmates from the classic lineup: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. For more than three decades, Hackett has been known for his innovative tone and extraordinary versatility as a guitarist and composer. He helped define Genesis’ sound as lead guitarist in the classic line-up and went on to have a successful career as a solo artist, and also as part of Eighties supergroup GTR with Steve Howe.

Purchase The Total Experience Live in Liverpoolhere. For more information, visit hackettsongs.com.