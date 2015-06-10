Steve Lukather Demos Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Luke Guitar — Video

In this new video, guitarist Steve Lukather walks you through his signature Luke model electric guitar from Ernie Ball Music Man.
For more about this guitar, check out the specs below and visit its page on music-man.com.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Model: Luke
Size: 12-3/16" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 36-7/16" long (31.0 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 92.6 cm long)
Weight: 7 lbs, 7 oz (3.37 kg) - varies slightly
Body Wood: Alder
Body Finish: High gloss polyester
Bridge: Standard - Music Man floating vintage tremolo of chrome plated, hardened steel with bent steel saddles; Optional - Piezo bridge with solid steel saddles
Scale Length: 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)
Neck Radius: 12" (30.5 cm)
Headstock Size: Only 5-7/8" (14.9 cm) long
Frets: 22 - Low profile, wide
Neck Width: 1-5/8" (41.3 mm) at nut, 2-3/16" (55.6 mm) at last fret
Neck Wood: Select maple neck
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Finish: Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend
Neck Colors: Standard - Natural; Optional - Matching painted headstock
Tuning Machines: Schaller M6-IND locking
Truss Rod: Adjustable - no component or string removal
Neck Attachment: 5 bolts - perfect alignment with no shifting; Sculpted neck joint allows smooth access to higher frets
Electronic Shielding: Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum lined control cover
Controls: 25kohm volume and tone - .10µF tone capacitor
Switching: 5-way lever pickup selector; Piezo volume (when applicable)
Pickups: HSS - 1 Active EMG model 85 humbucking; 2 Active EMG SLV custom single coil
Left Handed:Yes
Strings: 9p-11p-16p-24w-32w-42w (RPS 9 Slinkys #2239)