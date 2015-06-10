Steve Lukather Demos Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Luke Guitar — Video

In this new video, guitarist Steve Lukather walks you through his signature Luke model electric guitar from Ernie Ball Music Man.

For more about this guitar, check out the specs below and visit its page on music-man.com.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Model: Luke

Size: 12-3/16" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 36-7/16" long (31.0 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 92.6 cm long)

Weight: 7 lbs, 7 oz (3.37 kg) - varies slightly

Body Wood: Alder

Body Finish: High gloss polyester

Bridge: Standard - Music Man floating vintage tremolo of chrome plated, hardened steel with bent steel saddles; Optional - Piezo bridge with solid steel saddles

Scale Length: 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)

Neck Radius: 12" (30.5 cm)

Headstock Size: Only 5-7/8" (14.9 cm) long

Frets: 22 - Low profile, wide

Neck Width: 1-5/8" (41.3 mm) at nut, 2-3/16" (55.6 mm) at last fret

Neck Wood: Select maple neck

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Neck Finish: Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend

Neck Colors: Standard - Natural; Optional - Matching painted headstock

Tuning Machines: Schaller M6-IND locking

Truss Rod: Adjustable - no component or string removal

Neck Attachment: 5 bolts - perfect alignment with no shifting; Sculpted neck joint allows smooth access to higher frets

Electronic Shielding: Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum lined control cover

Controls: 25kohm volume and tone - .10µF tone capacitor

Switching: 5-way lever pickup selector; Piezo volume (when applicable)

Pickups: HSS - 1 Active EMG model 85 humbucking; 2 Active EMG SLV custom single coil

Left Handed:Yes

Strings: 9p-11p-16p-24w-32w-42w (RPS 9 Slinkys #2239)