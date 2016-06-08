Steve Vai on Performing ‘Passion and Warfare’: “I Don’t Know Why We Didn’t Do This Before”

Steve Vai just posted this update from the road, where he is presenting the 25th anniversary tour for his Passion and Warfare album. For the shows, he and his band are performing the 1990 album in its entirety.

“We’ve kicked off the Passion and Warfare tour and it is so great to be playing this entire record,” Steve writes. “I don’t know why we didn’t do this before. The band has got it down while I’m still dancing around my pedal board trying to remember all the patches for each song, ha.

“So thrilling to feel such support from the audience on this show. We set up our vai.com show review threads and I enjoy reading your posts so if you would like to post your thoughts on the show, please go here.

“We are constantly looking to improve the show on all levels so your constructive critique is appreciated along with the things about the show you think worked well.”

You can see performance clips of “I Would Love To” and “For the Love of God” below.

For tour dates and tickets, visit Vai.com. A limited number of EVO passes are available in 34 of the tour’s cities, giving ticket holders VIP access. EVO pass holders are invited to attend soundcheck, participate in a Q&A discussion with Vai, and receive an official Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary tour book, photos, autographs, a DiMarzio strap and more. For more information and to purchase an EVO pass, visit Future-beat.com.

Vai will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Passion and Warfare by reissuing a remastered version of it with a companion disc, titled Modern Primitive, that pulls together Vai’s unreleased song sketches and works-in-progress that he created between his 1984 debut, Flex-Able, and Passion and Warfare.

Modern Primitive/Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition comes out June 24 and is available for pre-order. Each disc will also be available separately on all digital platforms.