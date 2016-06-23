Steve Vai Premieres “Never Forever” from “Lost” Album, ‘Modern Primitive’

(Image credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Steve Vai has released a sneak preview of a track from his “lost” album, Modern Primitive, which comes out Friday, June 24.

Titled “Never Forever,” the song is one of 13 unreleased song sketches and works-in-progress collected on Modern Primitive. All of the songs were created between his 1984 debut, Flex-Able, and 1990 release, Passion and Warfare.

Modern Primitive will be released as a package with the newly remastered Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition. Each disc will also be available separately on all digital platforms.

Vai is currently on his 25th anniversary tour for Passion and Warfare. The tour will visit the U.K. and Europe and conclude July 30.

For tour dates and tickets, visit Vai.com. A limited number of EVO passes are available in 34 of the tour’s cities, giving ticket holders VIP access. EVO pass holders are invited to attend soundcheck, participate in a Q&A discussion with Vai, and receive an official Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary tour book, photos, autographs, a DiMarzio strap and more. For more information and to purchase an EVO pass, visit Future-beat.com.