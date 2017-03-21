Watch Steve Vai's Exclusive 'Front and Center' Interview and Performance Clip

(Image credit: Jim Belmont/Provided in Press Release)

Front and Center, a riveting live-music series on public television, has debuted a new episode featuring Steve Vai.

Below, you can enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the episode. The video features part of Vai's recent peformance at New York City’s Iridium club, the smallest venue Vai has played in years, plus a revealing interview that was shot prior to his performance.

“When I wrote ‘Tender Surrender,’ it was similar to any other song that I wrote that I thought was worth its salt," Vai says. "It came from just being present. I saw a great interview with Eric Clapton, and they said, ‘What are you thinking about when you’re playing?’ and he says, ‘Nothing, just being in the moment.’ And they said to Bob Dylan, I remember, ‘Where do you get your inspiration from?’ and he goes ‘I don’t know.’

"Of course, Rolling Stone, they’re going to press him. ‘What do you mean, you don’t know?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know. It comes from that infinite pool of creativity that exists in everybody.’ So I think that that’s the right answer.”

For more about Front and Center, head here; to find out when and where Vai's episode will air in your area, visit vupulse.com.