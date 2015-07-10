Stevie Ray Vaughan on a Tele: SRV Plays "The Crawl" with Fabulous Thunderbirds

Me to Jimmie Vaughan back in 2011: “I’ve been stealing one of your solos for years; it’s your solo on 'The Crawl' from [the Fabulous Thunderbirds' 1980 album] What’s The Word? I steal it from you about once a week."

Jimmie to me: “Well, good. I can’t remember, but I think I stole that from Guitar Junior. So don’t feel bad!”

Below, check out a—let's face it—professionally shot yet horrible-quality video of the Fabulous Thunderbirds performing "The Crawl" in what I call the good ol' days of Texas rock and blues—1984—with Jimmie's little brother, Stevie Ray Vaughan, sitting in.

What's particularly cool is that SRV is playing a Fender Telecaster in this clip—which is certainly something of a rarity.

Be sure to stick around for the extended solo at the end of the video. In case it isn't clear, that's Jimmie with the white Strat and Stevie Ray with the Tele. Kim Wilson sings. Note that both Jimmie and Stevie Ray play the guitar behind their head at various points. Ah, yes, the good ol' days. Enjoy!