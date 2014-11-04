Stream "Right," a Track from the New Thompson 'Family' Album — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Right," a track from a new album—Family—by members of Richard Thompson's very musical family.

To be more precise, Family is the long-awaited collaboration between Teddy Thompson, together with his parents Richard and Linda, brother Jack, younger sister Kami, her husband James Walbourne and nephew Zak Hobbs. It will be released November 18 via Fantasy Records/Concord Music Group.

Teddy Thompson—who can be heard singing "Right" below—hadn’t prepared a followup to his fifth album, Bella (2011), but he came up with a more ambitious project in Family.

It starts, of course, with Richard and Linda Thompson—Richard being one of rock history’s greatest singer-songwriter-guitarists, Linda being his ex-wife and singing partner. Both came out of England’s strong folk-rock scene, and each contributes two songs to Family.

Teddy was born in 1976, six years before his parents separated. He also has two songs on the 10-track album, as does his younger sister Kami Thompson (one of them with her husband James Walbourne, with whom she performs in the Rails). Richard’s son Jack Thompson has one song, as does Zak Hobbs, grandson of Richard and Linda and Teddy’s nephew.

"I thought it was just an interesting idea,” Teddy says. “To be honest about it, I wasn’t ready to make another record and was wondering what I was going to do for the next few months. I sent an email to everybody asking them all to come up with two new songs. I thought it would be fun and easy, and not too much work for anyone. Only two songs each! Easy.”

The album’s two-disc (1CD-DVD) Deluxe Edition, also available November 18, features the 15-minute film Thompson: The Making of Family. Utilizing interviews, studio footage and vintage family photos, the film captures the warmth, intelligence and humor of this talented family as they record together for the first time.

For more about the album, head here and watch the trailer video below the Soundcloud player at the bottom of this story. As always, check out "Right" and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook! Family can be preordered here.