Stream Tuesday’s Interview with Steve Vai Right Here

BackStory Events, Guitar World and Ibanez invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Steve Vai.

The interview will take place Tuesday, August 22, at 6 p.m. EST, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll discuss the release of Modern Primitive—his Passion and Warfare 25th-anniversary release—and cover career highlights and insights from this guitar genius. Vai will be interviewed by former Guitar World editor-in-chief and noted Vai authority, Brad Tolinski.

Brought to you by Ibanez, the event is part of the BackStory Events online series.

To find out more, visit vai.com.